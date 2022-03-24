4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $59,000

4 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide with lots of space! Very large living room with 2 ceiling fans. Separate family room with stacked stone fireplace and built in shelves. Open to HUGE kitchen with breakfast room with built ins, bar, & walk-in pantry. Split floor plan. Large Master bedroom with attached bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Laundry room. Built-in desk area in hallway. Nice flat lot on cul de sac. No outside HVAC unit. Being sold in AS IS condition - reflected in pricing.