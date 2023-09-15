The very popular Logan C plan now under construction on lot 180 in Woodward Oaks! $10,000 incentive! The Logan offers an open floor plan all on one level! The primary bedroom suite is well situated away from the main living areas. The kitchen is large and open with plentiful counter space and storage. Beautiful vaulted ceiling in the great room and dining room! This plan includes a 3rd car garage! This spec home includes a 12ft sliding glass door leading to a large extended covered patio. *RENDERINGS & PHOTOGRAPHY INCLUDED DOES NOT REPRESENT THE ACTUAL PROPERTY AND IS TO BE USED FOR VISUAL PURPOSES ONLY. FINISHES WILL DIFFER.