The very popular Logan C plan now under construction on lot 180 in Woodward Oaks! $10,000 incentive! The Logan offers an open floor plan all on one level! The primary bedroom suite is well situated away from the main living areas. The kitchen is large and open with plentiful counter space and storage. Beautiful vaulted ceiling in the great room and dining room! This plan includes a 3rd car garage! This spec home includes a 12ft sliding glass door leading to a large extended covered patio. *RENDERINGS & PHOTOGRAPHY INCLUDED DOES NOT REPRESENT THE ACTUAL PROPERTY AND IS TO BE USED FOR VISUAL PURPOSES ONLY. FINISHES WILL DIFFER.
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $599,791
Related to this story
Most Popular
There’s a difference between Carnell Williams the man and Cadillac Williams the symbol. But this is the same: They both smile.
This week's nominees are from Valley, Opelika and Chambers Academy.
They were out rolling Toomer’s at 1 a.m. They could’ve brought twice as much toilet paper.
The trip to get Auburn's equipment truck from the Plains to Berkeley spanned four days and about 2,500 miles.
The NAACP said Lara Lea Woodham, the former manager at Webster’s Crossing Mobile Home Park, has been fired. She was arrested on Sept. 1 and ch…