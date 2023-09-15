The Club Plan is an Auburn favorite! Featuring 2 main-floor bedrooms and 2 second floor bedrooms, the plan is functional for any buyer. The foyer opens to a vast great room w/ a gas fireplace and access to the covered porch. A tremendous island separates the kitchen from the living space. Soaring cabinets, designer finishes, & stainless appliances set this room apart. The dining room is located on the back of the home, & its wall of windows creates an elegant, sunny space. The master suite includes a sizable bedroom with hardwood floors, a bath with 2 vanities, a large walk-in shower, & an oversized closet. The laundry room, complete with a utility sink & built-in cabinetry, completes the first floor. Upstairs, you'll find a large landing, along with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. A linen closet, coat closet, & walk-in attic provide for storage needs.