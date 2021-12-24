4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $609,000

New construction, from The Worthy Group, in one of Auburn's newest neighborhoods, Bridgewater at Cary Creek. Stunning 2772 square foot 4 bedroom 4 bathroom two story home. Master and bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Hardwoods throughout the main living areas and bedrooms downstairs with tile in the bathrooms and laundry. Quartz countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Custom cabinetry in kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry. Very expansive great room with lots of natural light. Dining room, that can be used as an optional space, opens to the covered porch. Pricing, floor plan and finishes subject to change at builder's discretion without any notice.