Beautiful completely custom one story home that boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with all the upgrades sitting on 3.15 acres in Auburn City School district. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while living just over 5 miles from downtown Auburn. This home has crown molding, wainscoting throughout and kitchen aide appliances. Two bedrooms share a completely custom jack and Jill style bathroom with large walk in closets. Shiplap entry way, minimum of 10 foot tall ceilings throughout and the living room has a two story brick fireplace surrounded by bookcases. The floors are solid handscraped hickory except in wet areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has cabinets that go to ceiling with beautiful glass front on the top, tons of storage with a walk in pantry and a huge island that is perfect for hosting all the family gatherings at your home. 3 acre underground fence for the pet lovers. A 24x30 shop with two garage doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $615,000
