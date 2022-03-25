One-of-a-Kind Lakefront, custom built home on almost one acre! Mature landscaping adds to the beauty of this generous size brick home. The entry of the home boasts a beautiful winding staircase. The great room features a gas fireplace flanked by custom built-in cabinetry including a wet bar. French doors lead out on the deck overlooking the lake. The spacious kitchen and breakfast room offer tons of space and storage. The master bedroom as well as a second bedroom with an ensuite bath are both on the main level. Also, conveniently located on the main level is a perfect office space. Upstairs the third and fourth bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. Just off the Breakfast room is a great enclosed porch/Sun Room. Roof replaced 3 years age. More photos to come!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $615,000
