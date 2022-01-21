4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $618,368

New Construction Home in The PARC Community of Auburn University Club! Award winning construction will present residents the opportunity to enjoy an unmatched location for stylish custom & semi-custom homes. Pine Valley is located just minutes from the heart of downtown Auburn & Auburn University, granting residents convenient access to local fine dining, boutique shopping & renowned schools & City of Auburn Tennis. AUC Membership affords residents the opportunity to partake in championship golfing, state of the art fitness, relaxing pool & fine dining ~ contact AUC for initiation fee, membership fees & details. The Beech Plan offers views of the AU Golf Course and Lake w/ 4BR/ 3 BA Basement Home! Open Concept, Gourmet Kitchen, Solid Surface Counters, SS app, Designer Finishes, Spacious Covered Porch, Main Floor Master Suite w/lg walk-in closet, double vanities & super shower, 2 add'l main fl BR and bath 2, Basement Level w/lg Game Rm w/ Kitchenette & BR4 and Bath 3.