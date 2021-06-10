The Ashley Plan by Toland Construction in brand new Bridgewater, boasts functionality and efficiency paired with beautiful finishes. The Master bedroom offers a comfortable sitting area, with an en suite featuring a large walk in closet, two vanities, spacious shower, and connects to the laundry room. Another bedroom on the main level with full bathroom could be used as a study. Coffered ceilings and built ins highlight the Family room which leads easily into the kitchen or the back porch with outdoor fireplace. On the second level, there are two more bedrooms each with a full bath, plus a grand bonus room. Exterior cedar wood accents, flagstone, white widows, and an appealing soft gray painted brick makes this home eye catching and timeless. Due to material increases, prices may change without notice. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $618,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Burger lovers, the seventh annual Burger Wars in downtown Opelika had it all: warm weather, ample choices and a chance to watch local busi…
- Updated
Upon arriving at South Third Street around noon on Feb. 19, Opelika Police Sgt. Alfred White saw a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds …
How will 'Name, Image and Likeness' affect Auburn? Former player and business owner lays out opportunities
- Updated
Sage Ledbetter figures three little letters are going to change the college football landscape starting July 1 — but maybe not just in the way…
- Updated
Construction projects loom large on the agenda this week for Auburn University’s Board of Trustees.
- Updated
The Community Vaccine Clinic administered its 90,000th Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination dose Wednesday, according to EAMC spokesman John Atkinson.
- Updated
Authorities with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation have started an investigation into the shooting of an Opelika man by Auburn police …
- Updated
A self-described germaphobe, Donnie Agnew got the idea to create The Trash Can Cleaning Company after noticing the stench coming from his own …
'Snapshots of everyday life': Help identify Draketown community members photographed in Auburn in 1966
- Updated
The Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities at Pebble Hill invites the Auburn community to help identify individuals i…
Former Draketown residents identify family, friends and sometimes themselves in long-lost 1960s photographs
- Updated
A phrase often repeated at the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities at Pebble Hill on Sunday started with “That’s...”
- Updated
Auburn star signee Sunisa Lee won on uneven bars at the U.S. Championships meet on Sunday, making a strong statement on the road to the Olympi…