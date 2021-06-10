4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $618,800

The Ashley Plan by Toland Construction in brand new Bridgewater, boasts functionality and efficiency paired with beautiful finishes. The Master bedroom offers a comfortable sitting area, with an en suite featuring a large walk in closet, two vanities, spacious shower, and connects to the laundry room. Another bedroom on the main level with full bathroom could be used as a study. Coffered ceilings and built ins highlight the Family room which leads easily into the kitchen or the back porch with outdoor fireplace. On the second level, there are two more bedrooms each with a full bath, plus a grand bonus room. Exterior cedar wood accents, flagstone, white widows, and an appealing soft gray painted brick makes this home eye catching and timeless. Due to material increases, prices may change without notice. View More