4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

Stunning home directly on the golf course in the sought after AU Club! This brick-beauty has it ALL! Great floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and finishes meant to entertain! Detail immediately shines throughout this custom Dilworth (now Harris Doyle) built home. As you enter the home, you will notice the paneling in the foyer and the arched entryway into the dining room, complete with a stunning coffered ceiling. The kitchen features on-trend white cabinets, under cabinet lighting and a water filter under the sink. It also boasts a spacious island with bar seating and is open to the living room and breakfast nook for informal dining. The living room, which is centered around the fireplace and built-ins, also features surround-sound speakers! Heading into the primary bedroom, you will notice the tray ceiling and incredible en-suite bathroom, complete with a dual hand-held sprayer in the frameless shower and a beveled mirror.