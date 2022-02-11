 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

One-of-a-Kind Lakefront, custom built home on almost one acre! Mature landscaping adds to the beauty of this generous size brick home. The entry of the home boasts a beautiful winding staircase. The great room features a gas fireplace flanked by custom built-in cabinetry including a wet bar. French doors lead out on the deck overlooking the lake. The spacious kitchen and breakfast room offer tons of space and storage. The master bedroom as well as a second bedroom with an ensuite bath are both on the main level. Also, conveniently located on the main level is a perfect office space. Upstairs the third and fourth bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom. Just off the Breakfast room is a great enclosed porch/Sun Room. Roof replaced 3 years age. More photos to come!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion: Crossing the political aisle to AUTLIVE cancer
Editorials

Opinion: Crossing the political aisle to AUTLIVE cancer

  • Updated

While we may not always agree on policy issues, we have always set aside our respective talking points to support our beloved Auburn University and Auburn athletics. More recently, we have come together to join forces for a cause that knows no party boundaries and can be quite unforgiving: cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert