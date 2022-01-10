TALK ABOUT LOCATION! Inside the loop is this MUST see, move in ready, fully renovated, ADORABLE house with HUGE backyard and amazing entertaining space! Featured updates include, but not limited to, all new windows and doors throughout, open floor plan with tons of custom cabinetry in kitchen (including HUGE built in pantry) and fully renovated baths with granite countertops throughout! An adorable mudroom with 5 built in storage lockers and beautiful brick wall sits off of the kitchen/living room and leads out to the incredible fenced in backyard and porch with fire pit. All bedrooms are a great size with plenty of storage and closet space. Flex room includes a huge closet and could be used as a 4th bedroom, 2nd den or playroom, man cave, workout room, etc. A widened driveway allows for additional parking. Home is .2 miles to Town Creek Park and under 2 miles to Toomer's Corner and Jordan-Hare. **Seller is licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama**
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000
