4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

Stunning better than new home offers a fantastic floorplan w/ NO CARPET! Upgrades galore, including hardwoods & crown moulding throughout! Owner's suite on main w/ remaining bedrooms up. Multiple living areas include the spacious great room plus a lovely sunroom (both w/ gas FPs) on main plus a bonus upstairs. Gourmet kitchen features ceiling-height cabinetry, gas cook top, large center island w/ farm sink, coffee bar. Elegant formal dining w/ judges paneling. Luxurious master bath boasts double vanities as well as double closets, tiled step-in shower, relaxing soaking tub, WC. Dropzone w/ bench just outside laundry, which includes additional cabinetry. Upstairs you'll find a suite w/ private bath plus beds 3-4, which share a hall bath. Upstairs bonus features 2 window seats w/ storage! Picturesque reading loft off bedroom 3! Tons of big windows throughout let in loads of natural light! Custom shades. Irrigation. Spray foam. Extra garage storage. Yard backs up to Chewacla & bike bath!