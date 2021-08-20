4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $633,450

The Livingston Plan by Michael Allen Homes. This tried and true plan provides 3 bedrooms on the main floor with living space. Always using spectacular, designer finishes, this new construction in this new neighborhood will not last. Pre-engineered hardwood floors, quartz or high end granite, custom cabinets by Van Nostrand, gorgeous lighting, zero entry tiled shower with frameless glass. Efficient basics include spray foam insulation in the attic, tankless hot water heaters, and dual zoned Trane HVAC systems. Zoyzia grass and irrigation included. Michael Allen Homes provides an upscale home that sells itself.