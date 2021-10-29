4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $635,000

Check out this stunning home on approx 1.09 acres in Grove Hill. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Main floor consists of the Primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom, large office, formal dining with coffered ceilings, large living room with tall cathedral ceilings with a built-in bookcase around the gas fireplace, large kitchen with custom cabinetry, breakfast area, and a Den with ornate wood ceilings. Lots of natural light & plantation shutters. The 2nd floor has loft, 3 bedrooms, one with a private bathroom & a jack-and-jill bathroom. Outdoor living at its finest! Large fully covered deck with ceilings fans, great for outdoor entertaining. Below the deck is an open area with brick pavers open to the private back yard. Lots of privacy! Inviting front porch, perfect for rocking chairs & sweet tea. Mature landscaping throughout the lot. If you are looking for garage space, this home has a side entry 3 car garage. Other notable features is a natural gas cooktop & 2 tankless WH