Check out this stunning home on approx 1.09 acres in Grove Hill. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Main floor consists of the Primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom, large office, formal dining with coffered ceilings, large living room with tall cathedral ceilings with a built-in bookcase around the gas fireplace, large kitchen with custom cabinetry, breakfast area, and a Den with ornate wood ceilings. Lots of natural light & plantation shutters. The 2nd floor has loft, 3 bedrooms, one with a private bathroom & a jack-and-jill bathroom. Outdoor living at its finest! Large fully covered deck with ceilings fans, great for outdoor entertaining. Below the deck is an open area with brick pavers open to the private back yard. Lots of privacy! Inviting front porch, perfect for rocking chairs & sweet tea. Mature landscaping throughout the lot. If you are looking for garage space, this home has a side entry 3 car garage. Other notable features is a natural gas cooktop & 2 tankless WH
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn University official affirmed Monday that the new executive order in Alabama out of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office will not affect the school…
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High.
- Updated
A jury on Friday found a former Auburn student not guilty of first-degree rape charges, more than three years after his arrest.
- Updated
Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend. Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.
- Updated
Shouts of “Save our staff,” “Freedom” and “Let’s go, Brandon” could be heard from the Auburn University quadrant of Toomer’s Corner on Tuesday…
- Updated
The fiery midnight crash of a tractor-trailer and the resulting cleanup halted or slowed down traffic through Auburn on Interstate 85 North th…
- Updated
After universities moved to remote classes last year, some college towns around the country are contesting the 2020 census — but not Auburn.
- Updated
Bryan Harsin declined to comment on whether or not he’s been vaccinated when asked Monday. Auburn University announced Friday a mandate requiring all faculty members be vaccinated.
- Updated
The annual Pioneer Day (formerly Syrup Sopping) will be returning Saturday in Loachapoka.
- Updated
A tractor-trailer fire on I-85 northbound has caused traffic to back up around mile marker 55 in Auburn.