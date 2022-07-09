 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,000

Toland Construction is now building in Brentwood! The Club Plan is an Auburn favorite! A welcoming front porch contributes to the lovely curb appeal. Featuring two main-floor bedrooms and two second floor bedrooms, the Club plan is functional for any buyer. The foyer opens to a vast great room with a gas fireplace and access to the covered porch. A tremendous island separates the kitchen from the living space. Soaring cabinets, designer finishes, and stainless appliances set this room apart. The dining room is located on the back of the house, and its wall of windows creates an elegant, sunny space. The master suite includes a sizeable bedroom with hardwood floors, a bath with two vanities, a large walk-in shower, & an oversized closet. The laundry room, complete with a utility sink and built-in cabinetry, completes the first floor. Upstairs, you'll find a large landing, along with two bedrooms and two baths. A linen closet, coat closet, & walk-in attic provide for storage needs.

