4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,000

Absolutely stunning home in the stately neighborhood of Heritage Ridge within Asheton Lakes. You can see the craftsmanship of Harper Homes throughout this home, down to the cedar wrapped beams on the ceilings in the living/kitchen area, decorative accents including the vent hood over the gas cooktop, & the energy efficiency with solar panels & separate zones to control temperatures in different rooms. Yes, I said solar panels; tons of savings on your power bill! Large primary suite with a flex room off the bedroom, ensuite bathroom connecting to the spacious laundry room. Beautiful open living/kitchen with a large island and a farm sink, beautiful gas fireplace for that perfect focal point. Tons of natural light coming from the french doors. Oversized bedrooms 2 & 3 with a jack-and-jill bathroom. The 2nd floor has a large bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Plenty of storage throughout this home! Spacious garage. Outdoor living space with a covered patio & fireplace, great for entertaining.