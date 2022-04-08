4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,900

Original Dilworth Home on Hole #4 green at AU Club!! This home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! Entering through the front door you immediately notice the stunning hardwood floors and bright open living space that looks right to the golf course. To the right you'll find the spacious dining room featuring coffered ceiling. Over-sized island complements this stunning kitchen with high-end appliances and custom cabinets with under cabinet accent lighting. The cozy living room features built-in shelves on either side of this gas fireplace and surround system. The large master bedroom boasting a tray ceiling complements this beautiful en-suite bathroom. You'll find two other large secondary bedrooms and a Jack n Jill bath on the main level! Upstairs, you'll find the last bedroom and full bathroom. Check out this home before it's gone!