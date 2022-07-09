 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,900

Deep lot with lots of PRIVACY. The Bradford plan. Main level living with bonus room upstairs,2 car garage,Pella windows,Delta faucets,hardwood flooring through main level except tile in bathrooms. Framed mirrors in all baths. Custom cabinetry in kithen with quartz countertops and SS appliances. Master suite with soaking tub, double vanities & double closets. 4th bedroom could also be study. Spray form insulation, tankless water heater. Led lighting and lanterns.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert