4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,900

Deep lot with lots of PRIVACY. The Bradford plan. Main level living with bonus room upstairs,2 car garage,Pella windows,Delta faucets,hardwood flooring through main level except tile in bathrooms. Framed mirrors in all baths. Custom cabinetry in kithen with quartz countertops and SS appliances. Master suite with soaking tub, double vanities & double closets. 4th bedroom could also be study. Spray form insulation, tankless water heater. Led lighting and lanterns.