4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $649,000

The Club Plan is a beautiful and efficient plan in brand new Bridgewater. Boasting a gorgeous entry and two bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms plus a bonus upstairs.This beautifully designed home has a white stucco exterior with black windows for a modern spin on a traditional design.Large back porch with fireplace for entertaining or relaxing. Due to materials increase, prices may change without notice.

