4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $649,000

***Turn Key*** newly constructed and fully remodeled in 2018 this mid-century modern masterpiece is located less than 1 mile from Toomers Corner. The open concept 4 bed, 4 full bath design is complete with luxury finishes including DXV fixtures, Quartz countertops, custom cabinets crafted in Auburn, engineered hardwood floors with Concreate® flooring in the lower level and GE CAFÉ Series appliances with beverage center. It’s perfect for Game Day while the indoor/outdoor livability expands the home’s expectation for fun. Turn up the bass with prewired surround sound speakers with Ubiquity® Wi-Fi pucks for maximum internet coverage and speeds. You’ll appreciate the value of longevity in the 40-year standing seem metal roof, tankless gas hot water heater, Trane 2 zone HVAC system with details using spray foam insulation, Andersen windows, and a sealed vapor barrier with a dehumidifier in crawl space. *Expansion concept plans available for additional living/office 500+ sq ft