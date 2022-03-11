4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $649,000

GOLF COURSE home, 4-bedroom, and 3-bathroom home is sure to meet all your desires! Upon entry into the home, there is a beautiful archway leading into the dining room which is connected to the spacious kitchen by a wonderful butler’s pantry! Down the foyer is the living space, which is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Adding a unique touch to the living room is the lovely stone fireplace. On the main level is both the nicely sized primary suite and one of the secondary bedrooms with a complete bath in the hall creating an accessible guest bathroom. The primary bedroom features beautiful windows across the back of the room overlooking the backyard and its en suite bath offers both a garden/soaking tub and a tiled shower along with a huge walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find the other two secondary bedrooms that are separated by a nicely sized bonus area and the third full bathroom. The spacious enclosed back porch over looking the course makes the perfect place to relax.