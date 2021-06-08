4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $650,000

Immaculate custom build by Bob Hardy. Stunning red oak wood floors and exquisite trim work in every room. Open kitchen, living and dining space with split floorplan. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, large island with storage, commercial duel-fuel gas range and hood, pot filler and built-in China cabinet. Integrated surround sound throughout living area, upstairs and wired outside on porch. Three bedrooms on the main level. Master bedroom has wood floors and boxed ceiling with rope lighting. Bedroom 2 and 3 are separated by a jack n Jill bath, both with private vanity areas. Office nook and large bedroom and bath upstairs. Home is extremely energy efficient and has been beautifully cared for. Separate irrigation meter. Private backyard features extensive landscaping with custom fire pit area. East Lake is one of Auburn’s most beautiful and desirable neighborhoods and is convenient to grocery, shops and interstate access. Subdivision amenities include zero entry pool and clubhouse. View More