LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Inside the loop a MUST see fully renovated, open floor plan 4 bedroom, 2 bath almost 2,500 sq ft ADORABLE house with HUGE backyard and entertaining space is move in ready! Featured updates include, but not limited to, all new windows and doors, open floor plan with tons of custom cabinetry in kitchen and baths and granite countertops throughout. An adorable mudroom with 5 built in lockers and beautiful brick wall off of the kitchen/living room lead out to the HUGE fenced in backyard and porch. All bedrooms are a great size with plenty of storage. Bonus room could be 4th bedroom, 2nd den or playroom. Widened driveway allows for additional parking. .2 miles to Town Creek Park and under 2 miles to Toomer's Corner and Jordan-Hare. **Seller is licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.**
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $650,000
