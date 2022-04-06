 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $675,000

*The interior of this home is being staged for an estate sale in mid-April. Therefore there are no interior pictures at this time. Mid-century modern exterior style and “inside the loop”. Built by premier Auburn builder in the 1960s, Charlie Rush as his personal residence. Quality and fine details throughout, such as wood flooring; granite countertops; crown molding. Floorplan with full daylight basement and laundry areas and kitchens on both levels. Storage everywhere and workshop on lower level. Ideal property for those needing space for teenagers or extended family members. New roof 2018; new HVAC 2014. built in ice makers on each level.Trex deck and custom designed Gunite pool with motorized pool cover installed in 2019.

