4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $675,000

  • Updated
Check out this one of a kind, custom built lake front property. Upon entry, you are greeted by the large living room with tall ceilings. Home comes fit with custom van nostrand cabinets. Home also includes a stunning gourmet kitchen with a large granite island as well as stainless steel appliances. All the rooms are very spacious. The fenced-in backyard overlooks one of the beautiful lakes in Asheton lakes. Call today to schedule your appointment.

