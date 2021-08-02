Elevate the experience of Luxury Living in downtown Auburn by securing this bold, influentially designed contemporary modern gem that boasts artful forms and angular planes. This fully transformed open concept 4 bed, 4 bath stunner was created by Architect Anthony Tindell. Located moments from all the excitement in Downtown & Auburn University campus yet situated in the tree tops & off the busy streets on fabulous Gardner Drive. Complete with high-end finishes throughout including a 40 year standing seam metal roof, Anderson Windows, Custom Kirchler Cabinetry, all DXV products, Quartz counters throughout, a matching GE Cafe Series appliance set, an additional built-in beverage fridge, spray foam insulated, tankless gas hot H2O heater, zone Trane HVAC system, and indoor/outdoor speakers simply names a few of the unparalleled upgrades and finishes selected. With this quality combined with stellar location, this home will not L-A-S-T!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $679,000
