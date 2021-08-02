 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $679,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $679,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $679,000

Elevate the experience of Luxury Living in downtown Auburn by securing this bold, influentially designed contemporary modern gem that boasts artful forms and angular planes. This fully transformed open concept 4 bed, 4 bath stunner was created by Architect Anthony Tindell. Located moments from all the excitement in Downtown & Auburn University campus yet situated in the tree tops & off the busy streets on fabulous Gardner Drive. Complete with high-end finishes throughout including a 40 year standing seam metal roof, Anderson Windows, Custom Kirchler Cabinetry, all DXV products, Quartz counters throughout, a matching GE Cafe Series appliance set, an additional built-in beverage fridge, spray foam insulated, tankless gas hot H2O heater, zone Trane HVAC system, and indoor/outdoor speakers simply names a few of the unparalleled upgrades and finishes selected. With this quality combined with stellar location, this home will not L-A-S-T!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert