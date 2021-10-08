 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $680,000

The Huntington II Plan by Michael Allen Homes. Efficient and thoughtful floor plan with the master and a study on the main floor. Featuring front and rear covered porches. Pre-engineered hardwood floors, quartz or high end granite, custom cabinets by Van Nostrand, gorgeous lighting, zero entry tiled shower with frameless glass. Efficient basics include spray foam insulation in the attic, tankless hot water heaters, and dual zoned Trane HVAC systems. Zoyzia grass and irrigation included. Michael Allen Homes provides an upscale home that sells itself.

