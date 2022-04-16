A MUST SEE 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home that is beautifully situated on Club Creek Drive in Auburn University Club overlooking the 11th fairway of AU Golf Club Course. Tasteful cottage architecture with brick exterior, carriage style garage doors on side entry garage. Open concept floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen featuring large breakfast bar island, walk-in pantry, wet bar with wine refrigerator & upgraded stainless appliances. Spacious Great room w/ gas log fireplace. Master bedroom suite w/ luxurious bath featuring walk-in shower, double vanities & garden tub. An additional bedroom is also located on main floor with private bath! Hardwood floors, crown molding, designer paint colors and marble tops on ALL OF MAIN LEVEL! Upstairs includes two additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. TONS of outdoor living area including main covered back patio overlooking private backyard area. Also side grilling porch & eating area off kitchen. This home has so many extras you do not want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $685,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the dog breeds with the lowest working and obedience intelligence.
Certain personality traits may be a key factor in whether people develop mild cognitive impairment later in life, a new study found. Here's that, and even more health news.
Klein is remembered as "a joy to be around" by former Auburn teammate Cole Cubelic.
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Wednesday at the NCAA Championships that superstar freshman Suni Lee will be meeting wit…
An Opelika man working as a driver for a ridesharing service was arrested in Auburn on Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger…
FORT WORTH, Texas — The soaring Tigers have done it again. The high-flying Auburn gymnastics team is going to the Final Four.
An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of de…
Opelika police said a 13-year-old child has died from a gunshot wound following a shooting on Wittel Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, and the in…
Fundraiser set up for Jeff Klein; Loachapoka coach, former Auburn quarterback hospitalized and ‘fighting for his life’
Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Olympic champion is an NCAA champion.