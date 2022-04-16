4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $685,000

A MUST SEE 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home that is beautifully situated on Club Creek Drive in Auburn University Club overlooking the 11th fairway of AU Golf Club Course. Tasteful cottage architecture with brick exterior, carriage style garage doors on side entry garage. Open concept floor plan w/ gourmet kitchen featuring large breakfast bar island, walk-in pantry, wet bar with wine refrigerator & upgraded stainless appliances. Spacious Great room w/ gas log fireplace. Master bedroom suite w/ luxurious bath featuring walk-in shower, double vanities & garden tub. An additional bedroom is also located on main floor with private bath! Hardwood floors, crown molding, designer paint colors and marble tops on ALL OF MAIN LEVEL! Upstairs includes two additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. TONS of outdoor living area including main covered back patio overlooking private backyard area. Also side grilling porch & eating area off kitchen. This home has so many extras you do not want to miss!