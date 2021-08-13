4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $689,000

House with personality! 4br/3.5ba with huge living space and bedrooms. This beautiful home features 2 bedrooms on the main level, master bedroom newly made over with larger added closet and brand new bathroom with new tile floors, upgraded plumbing features, and all new shower. 2nd bedroom is truly a 2 bedroom converted to 1 large in-law suite. Brand new 1/2 bath added to main floor and an awesome brick wall added to divide kitchen and living area. The basement has an enormous rec-room, 2 spacious bedrooms, a bath and a large "multipurpose room". Immaculately clean and freshly painted inside and outside, newly screened-in back porch and 2 HVAC units installed 2021. Check out the Workshop right off the basement! Features: Wood in all living/traffic areas on the main floor, granite, stainless appliances.