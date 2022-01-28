 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,000

Beautifully updated and charming home on nice sized lot in one of Auburn's most desired neighborhoods! This home offers 2 living spaces and 2 dining spaces on the main floor. All new kitchenaid appliances convey. Stunning kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and quartz countertops. Newly refinished hardwoods on main floor. Large master suite is on the main level and has private access to the screened in porch. Plantation shutters throughout. Upstairs offers 3 additional bedrooms and a large bonus room. Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and third bedroom has its own private bath. Easy attic access provides ample storage. Large open deck continues off of the screened in porch and overlooks the large backyard and creek. This home is a MUST SEE and MOVE-IN READY!

