LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! Do not miss this opportunity to be within walking distance to campus!! New Roof, ALL new electrical, new plumbing including gas tankless hot water heater! New Windows, doors, and insulation! Entering the gorgeous front door this home features hard wood flooring throughout the first level! Amazing all new kitchen has a new walk in pantry! Dining room opens to an unbelievable wrap around deck! Master with en suite that is a must see! Follow the redesigned steps to a completely remodeled basement! Basement features 3 bedrooms, a flex room, a bath and a very spacious laundry! Multiple exterior doors will keep you very convenient to this great yard perfect for any type of outdoor entertaining your heart desires! SELLER REQUESTS NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FRIDAY 11-26!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,000
