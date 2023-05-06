The Sullivan Plan by Toland Construction offers an abundance of efficient space and combines timeless appeal with modern style. Boasting a gorgeous entry and three bedrooms on the main level plus and additional bonus bedroom upstairs. The oversized family room offers a fireplace and functional built ins. The living space flows into the kitchen and formal dining room creating an open concept feel. The Owner's suite provides ample room and an oversized closet. Thoughtfully chosen selections include quartz countertops, versatile paint colors, and eye catching lighting throughout. Also featuring a spacious back porch, perfect for entertaining.