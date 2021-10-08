4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $699,900

This Richmond Transitional Elevation features an open layout of the Kitchen w/large island, eat-in bar, Great Room, Outdoor Living w/Screened Porch & Wet Bar, making it perfect for entertaining.Double-sided fireplace between Great Room & Study (w/pocket french doors), Walk-in Pantry & Morning Kitchen are thoughtful features for a modern lifestyle.Owner’s Suite includes spacious WI Closet, frameless glass shower & Soaking Tub. Conveniently located on the main floor is a Guest BR & Guest BA w/zero entry tile shower. Upper level includes loft & flex room that could be study, workout or play areas.Two additional BR with spacious closets & another BA with double sinks complete this floor. Prices and plans subject to change without notice. Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.