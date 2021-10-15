Do you need a move-in ready home? Here it is and it is so nice. One of our very sought after locations for many reasons, golf course view, very convenient for shopping and lots of trees. The double front doors are to die for, some of the prettiest I have seen. The gracious foyer is full of light and is open on two sides to a sitting room which is currently being used as an office and a formal dining room. The spacious family room has a gas fireplace and an impressive window that looks out to the lush backyard. The downstairs master is big enough for a sitting area and also has a view of the backyard. The en suite is quite large as is the master closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Eat-in Kitchen opens to a covered patio with wood-look tile making it fit right in with the beautiful, wooded private backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $705,000
