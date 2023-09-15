**Kitchen is being remodeled and hardwood floors are being added upstairs* Situated on a spacious corner lot spanning .65 acres, this property offers plenty of room to roam and enjoy outdoor activities. The exterior boasts a lovely covered porch, providing a cozy and inviting outdoor space where you can relax and enjoy the surroundings. Inside, you'll find a tastefully updated kitchen with modern appliances and stylish finishes. The first floor features the master bedroom, offering convenience and privacy. With two living spaces on the first floor, there's ample room for relaxation and entertainment. REAL sand and finish hardwood flooring in all the common areas down stairs. The dining space provides an elegant space for hosting dinner parties or enjoying meals with family and friends. The kitchen has been updated and features real wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The property has a newer HVAC, irrigation system, and a community pool and green space.