Gorgeous Michael Allen Constructed Home in the highly sought after Asheton Lakes (Heritage Ridge) Subdivision. immaculately Maintained interior and Exterior with a custom landscape (Including Fruit Trees) on a large corner lot. Upscale finishes include designer selected tiles, backsplash, lighting, granite, and Van Nostrand cabinetry. Features include stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, tank-less hot water heater, Pella windows, Trane HVAC system, spray foam insulation. This quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood is located only 6 minutes from Publix and 11 minutes from Tiger Town. Enjoy your morning coffee in the relaxing sun room overlooking a beautiful landscape. Extra large bonus room has windows and a closet therefore could be fifth bedroom. Beautiful office with full glass doors with stained wood trim ceiling detail. Spray Foam Insulation and plenty of floored attic storage space.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $719,900
