Beautiful Dilworth Development home in AU Club on the 3rd fairway! Pristine condition inside and out! Hardwood floors and Plantation shutters throughout! Open floor plan with formal dining room, great room and kitchen. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under counter lighting, large kitchen island and breakfast room. Primary suite is a good size and offers double sink vanities, soaking tub and large shower. The large primary closet leads you into the laundry room. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are on the main level and share a spacious jack-in jill bathroom. Upstairs offers a full bathroom and the 4th bedroom that could be used as one large bonus room. Plenty of attic storage space upstairs. Relax and enjoy the outdoors on the large, screened-in back porch that overlooks AU Club's golf course!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $720,000
