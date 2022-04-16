This Custom built home in sought after Auburn University Club is situated on a nice lot in the Club Creek section of the neighborhood. Open, spacious floor plan. Stunning eat-in kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space and LARGE island with added seating. Separate dining room great for entertaining. Living room includes cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace and extra sitting area overlooking back yard. SPACIOUS master suite on main level including great windows for added natural light, double walk-in closets and stunning custom master bathroom including double vanity, gorgeous shower and extra space for added seating or storage. 3 more bedrooms included on main level and 2 custom full baths to serve the extra bedrooms. MASSIVE upstairs bonus room. NO CARPET throughout the entire home. Lovely, PRIVATE backyard oasis with added covered patio. Plantation shutters throughout entire home. Security & sprinkler systems. Oversized 2 car garage with extra storage. TONS of attic storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look at the dog breeds with the lowest working and obedience intelligence.
Certain personality traits may be a key factor in whether people develop mild cognitive impairment later in life, a new study found. Here's that, and even more health news.
Klein is remembered as "a joy to be around" by former Auburn teammate Cole Cubelic.
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Wednesday at the NCAA Championships that superstar freshman Suni Lee will be meeting wit…
FORT WORTH, Texas — The soaring Tigers have done it again. The high-flying Auburn gymnastics team is going to the Final Four.
An Opelika man working as a driver for a ridesharing service was arrested in Auburn on Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger…
An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of de…
Opelika police said a 13-year-old child has died from a gunshot wound following a shooting on Wittel Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, and the in…
Fundraiser set up for Jeff Klein; Loachapoka coach, former Auburn quarterback hospitalized and ‘fighting for his life’
Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Olympic champion is an NCAA champion.