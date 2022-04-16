4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $735,000

This Custom built home in sought after Auburn University Club is situated on a nice lot in the Club Creek section of the neighborhood. Open, spacious floor plan. Stunning eat-in kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space and LARGE island with added seating. Separate dining room great for entertaining. Living room includes cathedral ceilings, gas log fireplace and extra sitting area overlooking back yard. SPACIOUS master suite on main level including great windows for added natural light, double walk-in closets and stunning custom master bathroom including double vanity, gorgeous shower and extra space for added seating or storage. 3 more bedrooms included on main level and 2 custom full baths to serve the extra bedrooms. MASSIVE upstairs bonus room. NO CARPET throughout the entire home. Lovely, PRIVATE backyard oasis with added covered patio. Plantation shutters throughout entire home. Security & sprinkler systems. Oversized 2 car garage with extra storage. TONS of attic storage.