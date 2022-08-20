The Club Plan by Toland Construction offers an abundance of efficient space and combines timeless appeal with modern style. Boasting a gorgeous entry and two bedrooms on the main level plus two bedrooms and a bonus area upstairs. The oversized family room offers a fireplace and flows easily into the kitchen and formal dining room which features coffered ceilings. The huge Master suite connects through to the laundry for easy access. Thoughtfully chosen selections include quartz countertops, versatile paint colors, and eye catching lighting throughout. Also featuring a spacious back porch, perfect for entertaining with private views of the woods.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $739,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect in Wednesday’s I-85 shootings was apprehended in the afternoon in LaFayette, and the Cadillac he was driving has been seized.
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being …
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back …
'You can't always control your animals or your children': Randy and Oline Price charged with 'large animals running at large'
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on Monday and charged with three counts each o…
Update: U.S. 280 still closed in Lee County near Compass Church after multi-vehicle crash and fuel spill
All lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker in Lee County are currently blocked because of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a fuel spill.
From humble beginnings in Dadeville, Wickles Pickles has become a nationally known brand with sales of 5 million jars last year. On Monday, Ja…
Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday and charged them with first-degree robbery.
'Alarming amount of weaponry' and 2,000 rounds of ammo found in Cadillac of interstate shooting suspect
The Auburn Police Department released further information regarding the three shootings that occurred on I-85 Wednesday morning.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 70…
Law enforcement are still searching for a suspect after two and possibly three shootings on or near I-85 early Wednesday morning.