4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $750,000

7.5 of the most beautiful acres Auburn has to offer! Can add 2nd home! The property's western boundary is formed by Town Creek, a stone-bottom stream that offers idyllic views, a soothing soundtrack, & year round water deep enough for wading & even swimming! Such a peaceful natural setting makes it hard to believe you're still in Auburn, but this location is (almost!) as phenomenal as the surroundings... Chewacla State Park is just at the end of the street, plus you'll enjoy immediate access to the lovely 3 mile paved nature trail that runs along Shell Toomer. Convenient to I85, Tiger Town, Auburn University, & downtown Auburn. Tucked away at the end of the long gravel drive is a 4 bed/3 bath walk-out basement home w/ an awesome wrap-around deck & loads of windows throughout. It offers a split floorplan, great room w/ soaring vaulted ceiling, & multiple convenient flex spaces. Huge metal storage barn conveys. There are truly no limits to this amazing property's potential!