Wow factor and functionality defines this 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home featuring a 2-story great room. Ample natural light, Floor to ceiling windows gives a great view of the rear covered porch and large backyard. Perfect opportunity for the new homeowner to create a backyard oasis with a pool, firepit and privacy. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Ridgecrest Homes Dalton floorplan is a must see! Call today for more information and your private showing.