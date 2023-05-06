This new construction home by Toland Construction offers an abundance of efficient space and combines timeless appeal with modern style. Boasting a gorgeous entry and two bedrooms on the main level plus two bedrooms and a bonus area upstairs. The oversized family room offers a fireplace and flows easily into the kitchen and formal dining room which features coffered ceilings. Thoughtfully chosen selections include quartz countertops, versatile paint colors, and eye catching lighting throughout. Also featuring a spacious back porch, perfect for entertaining.