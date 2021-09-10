4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $759,000

This fabulous house has a fresh new look and is ready for you to make it yours. The house has been completely repainted, including most cabinets. This gorgeous house features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Upon entering you are greeted by 10 foot ceilings and an open floor plan. To the left is a study with French doors, tons of natural light and a vaulted wooden ceiling. To the right is the formal dining room that flows into the living room. The large living room has custom built-ins, a gas fireplace and has a bar top access to the kitchen. The Kitchen features custom cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and breakfast room. At the back of the house is a nice den/sunroom. It has immense amounts of natural light, custom built-ins, a coffered ceiling and a gas fireplace. The spacious master has a trey ceiling, large walk-in shower with multiple heads and a large closet with custom shelving. The other 2 bedrooms on the main level are on the opposite end of the house and share JackandJill bath.