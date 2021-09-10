This fabulous house has a fresh new look and is ready for you to make it yours. The house has been completely repainted, including most cabinets. This gorgeous house features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Upon entering you are greeted by 10 foot ceilings and an open floor plan. To the left is a study with French doors, tons of natural light and a vaulted wooden ceiling. To the right is the formal dining room that flows into the living room. The large living room has custom built-ins, a gas fireplace and has a bar top access to the kitchen. The Kitchen features custom cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and breakfast room. At the back of the house is a nice den/sunroom. It has immense amounts of natural light, custom built-ins, a coffered ceiling and a gas fireplace. The spacious master has a trey ceiling, large walk-in shower with multiple heads and a large closet with custom shelving. The other 2 bedrooms on the main level are on the opposite end of the house and share JackandJill bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $759,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caleb Nix, Jo Jo Hendrix and Tate McKelvey are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Vote for this week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week!
- Updated
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
- Updated
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
- Updated
After 34 years, Sofy Copy in Magnolia Plaza shut its doors for the last time on Tuesday.
- Updated
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases in a week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
- Updated
Records were broken over the weekend, but they were not the good kind.
- Updated
After jumping from 71 to 80 hospitalizations on Thursday and again tying the high for the summer peak, EAMC’s COVID patient count increased by 11 more patients on Friday to hit 91. That’s 20 more COVID patients in two days, or an increase of 28%.
-
- 2 min to read
Salty, cured prosciutto, acidity from the balsamic reduction, creaminess from the mozzarella and freshness from the arugula – what’s not to love about this Naan pizza?