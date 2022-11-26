4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $759,000

There is no better value than AU Club! Family. Community. Golf. Stunning home directly located on the 4th green in the sought-after AU Club. This beauty has it all! Great floor plan built for entertaining, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, high-end finishes, and touches of unique character throughout! As you enter, you are welcomed by a large living room, 10 ft ceilings, natural wood beams, and an open-concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is full of upgrades: custom island, quarts countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-counter lighting, and an adjoining butler pantry full of charm. The large primary suite has custom board-and-batten trim, natural wood beams, double sink vanities, large shower, and custom closet. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level share a jack and jill bath. Upstairs offers a loft full of natural light, a large bonus room that provides unlimited options, and your own personal gym.