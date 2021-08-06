This fabulous house has a fresh new look and is ready for you to make it yours. The house has been completely repainted, including most cabinets. This gorgeous house features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Upon entering you are greeted by 10 foot ceilings and an open floor plan. To the left is a study with French doors, tons of natural light and a vaulted wooden ceiling. To the right is the formal dining room that flows into the living room. The large living room has custom built-ins, a gas fireplace and has a bar top access to the kitchen. The Kitchen features custom cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and breakfast room. At the back of the house is a nice den/sunroom. It has immense amounts of natural light, custom built-ins, a coffered ceiling and a gas fireplace. The spacious master has a trey ceiling, large walk-in shower with multiple heads and a large closet with custom shelving. The other 2 bedrooms on the main level are on the opposite end of the house and share JackandJill bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
Letter to the editor: Auburn University's head football coach Bryan Harsin is right about vaccinations
- Updated
"Right on, Coach!" says a reader.
- Updated
Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
‘This is pure politics’: Dozens turn out to Auburn board of education meeting to protest unanimously approved mask requirement
- Updated
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
- Updated
Students and faculty coming back to Auburn this fall will be required to wear masks on campus, according to a statement from the university on Monday.
- Updated
The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at EAMC; Mobile hospital has highest number of COVID-19 patients
- Updated
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at East Alabama Health, which includes East Alabama M…
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with t…
- Updated
A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on…
Over 260 manufacturing jobs could come to Opelika as city council expects to vote on project agreement
- Updated
If approved, the agreement and creation of the facility is expected to bring over 260 jobs to the area with an initial capital investment of $130 million.