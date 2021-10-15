One of a kind, MUST SEE home in Yarbrough Farms! This beautiful 2-story brick home overlooks the lake at the AU Club, situated at the end of the cul-de-sac. Great for entertaining - has over 1,200 sq. ft. of covered porches. 6-inch walls, foam insulation in all ceilings and walls facing the lake. Garage is 578 sq. ft. with insulated door walls and foam ceiling. Upstairs den is framed to add a wall if an extra bedroom is needed. Social membership initial fee included as well as an American Home Shield warranty. No HOA fees. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Alabama.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $789,000
