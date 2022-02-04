One of a kind, MUST SEE home in Yarbrough Farms! This beautiful 2-story brick home overlooks the lake at the AU Club, situated at the end of the cul-de-sac. Great for entertaining - has over 1,200 sq. ft. of covered porches. 6-inch walls, foam insulation in all ceilings and walls facing the lake. Garage is 578 sq. ft. with insulated door walls and foam ceiling. Upstairs den is framed to add a wall if an extra bedroom is needed. Social membership initial fee included as well as an American Home Shield warranty. No HOA fees. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Alabama.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $789,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Suni Lee, Derrian Gobourne and the Auburn gymnastics team beat Alabama and made history again, scoring the program's second-best score ever.
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
- Updated
A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning near Richland Elem…
- Updated
Suni Lee won the all-around in her first Auburn-Alabama meeting on Friday night, earning the first NCAA all-around win of her college career and putting her stamp on the fiercest rivalry in college sports.
- Updated
An Opelika Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Krog…
- Updated
Austin Davis has resigned as Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Auburn announced Monday. Davis leaves after joining the Auburn staff on Dec. 18.
- Updated
Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she sti…
Auburn takeout and delivery company becomes one of the first in Alabama to offer alcohol delivery service
- Updated
The Auburn-based takeout and delivery company called FetchMe, founded by Auburn University alumnus Harrison Evola, has launched one of Alabama…
- Updated
The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
- Updated
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s…