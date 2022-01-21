Welcome to Twenty 51 at its finest. This gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bath home with a large bonus room is a show stopper and has all the finishes that are sure to please the finest taste. The open concept is very inviting and makes a wonderful space for entertaining. With a kitchen featuring the latest high-end GE cafe appliances and marble countertops, you might discover just how much you love to cook. The master bedroom downstairs is beyond spacious and boasts of custom tile work in the master bath that adds the perfect feature in addition to the large garden tub and stone shower. This home also features custom closet spaces that maximize their functionality throughout. With an extensive list of upgrades, this home will have to be seen to be appreciated in its entirety. It is located in the heart of Auburn, surrounded by one of the best golf courses and just minutes from shopping and restaurants. If you want Auburn at its finest, don't let this remarkable home pass you by.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $790,000
