4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $796,773

Exciting new development from Homeworks of Alabama right in the heart of Auburn! These three homes are currently under construction and will be completed early 2022. All brick exterior, with upscale and custom design throughout, these homes are made for all the way you live! An entertainers dream, work/life spaces are all thoughtfully designed with the discerning buyer in mind. Upgraded appliances, energy efficient features, and designer lights, fixtures and all those special touches you have come to associate with Homeworks of Alabama are found in these homes. Lot 2 features primary bedroom on the main floor, large and open concept living spaces so you can arrange your furniture anyway you choose! A front porch and a covered rear porch for outdoor living/entertaining and the 2 car covered parking pad will feature an upstairs outdoor patio, perfect for game day gatherings or all those friends & family get-togethers! Too many features to list, so call for details today!