Introducing the Sagewood spec home with unfinished basement in the AU Club! This home has it all: great floor plan, amazing view in a cul-de-sac, and exceptional location! This 4 sided brick home is one of the most popular plans offered by Harris Doyle Homes. Primary Bedroom and bathroom are on the main floor. The primary bathroom includes a pedestal tub with a walk-in tile shower, split vanities and closets! In the kitchen, you'll find a "chef's kitchen" with a single wall oven and 5-burner cooktop. All countertops are white quarts. This home includes windows in the butler's pantry and a 1,702 sqft unfinished basement!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $799,900
